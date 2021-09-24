Advertisement
Chatham man injured in industrial accident at a factory
Published Friday, September 24, 2021 9:08AM EDT
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 30-year-old Chatham man was injured in an industrial accident at a local factory.
Just before 3 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to the incident in Chatham.
Police say the man was transported to hospital for medical attention.
The Ministry of Labour was notified and has taken over the investigation.