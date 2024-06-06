Chatham man in critical condition, considered 'victim of violence'

A man remains in critical condition following an incident in a parking lot in Chatham-Kent.

Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was in the parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza, "With obvious injuries."

The man was taken to Chatham hospital and later airlifted to Windsor Regional Hospital.

A portion of Thames Lea Plaza was closed but has since been reopened.

Police told CTV News, the man is considered a victim of violence.

The investigation is in the early stages and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark VanderGriendt at 519-436-6600 ext. 80207.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).