    Chatham man in critical condition, considered 'victim of violence'

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    A man remains in critical condition following an incident in a parking lot in Chatham-Kent.

    Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was in the parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza, "With obvious injuries."

    The man was taken to Chatham hospital and later airlifted to Windsor Regional Hospital.

    A portion of Thames Lea Plaza was closed but has since been reopened.

    Police told CTV News, the man is considered a victim of violence.

    The investigation is in the early stages and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark VanderGriendt at 519-436-6600 ext. 80207.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

