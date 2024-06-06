Chatham man in critical condition, considered 'victim of violence'
A man remains in critical condition following an incident in a parking lot in Chatham-Kent.
Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was in the parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza, "With obvious injuries."
The man was taken to Chatham hospital and later airlifted to Windsor Regional Hospital.
A portion of Thames Lea Plaza was closed but has since been reopened.
Police told CTV News, the man is considered a victim of violence.
The investigation is in the early stages and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark VanderGriendt at 519-436-6600 ext. 80207.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Possible border strike looming as negotiations drag, union says
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
How much will it cost Oilers fans to fly to Florida to see the Stanley Cup Final?
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Man charged in Gilgo Beach serial killings kept document used to 'blueprint' crimes, prosecutors say
The New York architect previously accused of killing four women and leaving their corpses scattered along a coastal highway was charged Thursday in the deaths of two more after prosecutors said they gathered new DNA evidence and found a computer document he had used to "blueprint" his crimes.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'It's never too late': How to find money advice when struggling financially
One vexing thing about financial planning is that if you have lots of money, you can get advice for free, but if you don’t have much then it can be hard to find any help at all.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie and former mayoral candidate legal battle
The City of Barrie and a former councillor and mayoral candidate are going head-to-head in the courts.
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
-
Name chosen for new Wasaga Beach School
A long-sought after additional school in Wasaga Beach has a new name on the books.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault insectarium and heritage centre join forces with new 1-year deal
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
-
Sudbury Spartans, Sault Steelers join new football league
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
-
Excitement as Sault plans major waterfront makeover
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Ottawa
-
4 ways to drive from Ottawa to Montreal during Hwy. 417 closure near Vankleek Hill
Motorists will have to find a new route to travel to Montreal and Quebec from Ottawa this weekend, due to the temporary closure of a section of Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 20-30 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 20 to 30 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN A powerful day at Juno Beach
Today marks 80 years since the D-Day invasion, the military operation that laid the foundation for an Allied forces victory against Adolf Hitler in the Second World War.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': TTC union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Gardiner travel times up 250 per cent for some vehicles since construction: Analytics firm
Commercial travel times on the Gardiner have increased a whopping 250 per cent during the morning rush hour since the latest round of expressway repairs began two months ago, new fleet tracking data reveal.
Montreal
-
UQAM's pro-Palestinian encampment to come down Thursday
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camping out at UQAM for almost a month say they will be packing up their things.
-
Child drowns in Coteau-du-Lac residential pool
A toddler is dead after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Coteau-du-Lac.
-
1 of Quebec's most wanted criminals arrested in Ottawa
Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a man listed as one of the province's most wanted criminals.
Winnipeg
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Missing man found dead: Manitoba RCMP
A 24-year-old man who had been missing since late last month was found dead in Flin Flon, Man.
-
Level up: Winnipeg gaming company expanding to United Kingdom, Ireland
A gaming business founded in Winnipeg is making the leap across the pond.
Edmonton
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
'30-year-old in an 80-year-old's body': Edmonton nurse recalls 36-month case of long COVID
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Trial to begin for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
Ten things happening around Calgary this weekend.
Regina
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Sask. RCMP release recommendations made after review of its response to James Smith massacre
Saskatchewan RCMP are releasing a report from an internal review of its response to the mass stabbings in 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Vancouver
-
D-Day veteran from Abbotsford, B.C., to receive France's highest honour
A British Columbia Second World War veteran who landed at Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago will be presented with France's highest decoration in a ceremony in Vancouver today.
-
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Vancouver Island
-
D-Day veteran from Abbotsford, B.C., to receive France's highest honour
A British Columbia Second World War veteran who landed at Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago will be presented with France's highest decoration in a ceremony in Vancouver today.
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
Oilers learned from tight second-round series vs. Canucks: Tocchet
Watching the Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet couldn't help but think about what could have been.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Community furious about fencing put up by Nova Scotia Power
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
-
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.