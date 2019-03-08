

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man has been fined after his dog charged a 64-year-old man and his small dog.

It happened in the area of Sandys Street and McNaughton Avenue on Jan. 3, 2019.

An American Bulldog ran across McNaughton Avenue and attempted to go after another dog being walked.

Animal welfare officials say the dog owner attempted to save his dog from being attacked and sustained a serious dog bite wound to his left hand.

The victim is still recovering after undergoing surgery to have a metal plate and pins placed in his wrist area.

A 29-year-old Chatham man was convicted of not exercising reasonable precautions to prevent a dog from biting a person, and was fined $2,505.

The dog was held in the care of paw pet and wildlife rescue for bite quarantine and later humanely euthanized.