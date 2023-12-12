Chatham man falsely reports incident, calls police 20 times: CKPS

WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police say a 53-year-old man has been charged after falsely reporting an incident and calling police 20 times.

    On Dec. 11, between 6:11 p.m. and 8:33 p.m., police say the man contacted the Chatham-Kent Police Service via 911 and the non-emergency line approximately 12 times.

    Police say he falsely reported an incident that investigators confirmed had not occurred. Emergency Communication Operators repeatedly cautioned the man regarding the appropriate use of the 911 service, but he police say responded with belligerence.

    Between 8:41 p.m. and 10:55 p.m., police say the man continued his disruptive behaviour by making approximately eight more calls to the police. During these calls, he allegedly yelled, screamed, and used offensive language toward the operators.

    On Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., officers attended the man’s Lacroix Street home in Chatham and arrested him. The man was transported to police headquarters.

    The 53-year-old Chatham man was charged with public mischief and harassing communications. He was held pending a bail hearing.

