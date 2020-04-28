WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 20-year-old man was caught with suspected methamphetamine after being stopped on his bicycle.

An officer on general patrol found a man riding a bicycle on Gray Street in Chatham on Monday morning, shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say he was wanted for breaching his probation order and failing to attend court.

Upon being searched during the arrest, police say the man had suspected methamphetamine, clear baggies and cash.

The Chatham man was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was transported to the courthouse for a bail hearing and released pending a future court date of July 9.