WINDSOR, ONT. -- A single-vehicle crash resulted in a drug-impaired driving charge for a 33-year-old Chatham man.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the collision on Prince Albert Road in Chatham.

Officers say the driver struck a guard rail.

Through investigation, police believed the man was driving while under the influence of a drug. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation. As a result, the DRE officer believed the man was impaired by a drug.

The Chatham man was charged and released with a future court date.