Chatham man facing charges after allegedly making threats with firearm
A senior is facing multiple gun-related charges after allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.
Chatham-Kent police responded to an address in the Orchard Heights area Monday night for the threat reports.
Officers arrived and found the 78-year-old man who was then arrested and charged with several firearm offences, police say.
A pellet gun and firearm were seized from his residence.
The man was released on a Form 10 (promise to appear) with a court date next month.
