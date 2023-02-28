Chatham man facing charges after allegedly making threats with firearm

A senior is facing multiple gun-related charges after allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.

Chatham-Kent police responded to an address in the Orchard Heights area Monday night for the threat reports.

Officers arrived and found the 78-year-old man who was then arrested and charged with several firearm offences, police say.

A pellet gun and firearm were seized from his residence.

The man was released on a Form 10 (promise to appear) with a court date next month.