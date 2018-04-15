

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man is charged with two counts of assault and uttering threats following a domestic incident.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a residence in Chatham around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a man and his girlfriend became involved in a heated argument.

They say the argument escalated and the man caused an injury to the woman’s arm and then threatened her.

The woman received medical treatment from EMS.

Police say through investigation, they determined a separate assault had occurred last year.

A 57-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged.