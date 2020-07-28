WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash involving his girlfriend’s three children resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Jacob Road near Given Line shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a man was driving with his girlfriend’s three children when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and came to rest upside down in a water-filled ditch.

Police say the man was able to save two of the three children. Volunteer fire fighters entered the water to remove the third child.

All three children were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.

The 4-year-old girl was air-lifted via Ornge to a hospital in London. The 11-year-old girl was transported via ground ambulance to a London hospital.

Police say despite life-saving efforts, the 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead in Chatham.

While on scene, officers say they believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested. The man was transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The 34-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of driving while under suspension. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say they will not be releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the children.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information, is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.