Chatham man faces charges following parking lot assault

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat.

Police say officers responded to a “disturbance” between two men in a parking lot Saturday night.

Officers learned through investigation a 29-year-old man was assaulted with a baseball bat.

He was taken to the hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A 29-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released with a future court date.