

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man is fighting for his life after a a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Chatham-Kent police say a vehicle was travelling west on Riverview Line around 7:30 p.m. when it lost control, left the roadway and came to rest in a field.

The 21-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.