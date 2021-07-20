Advertisement
Chatham man dies after falling from ladder, Ministry of Labour investigating
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 10:12AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 12:20PM EDT
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 44-year-old Chatham man died in an industrial accident.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, police responded to an industrial accident on Centre Street in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police say the man fell from a ladder and sustained life-threatening injuries.
He was transported via ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced deceased.