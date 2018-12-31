

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 31-year-old man is facing gun-related charges after an argument escalated.

Police attended an address in Chatham regarding a domestic dispute on Sunday.

Two people in the residence were in verbal argument which escalated into a physical altercation.

The man allegedly took a shotgun out and placed it towards the victims head while uttering threats during the altercation.

Police say the man then left the residence with the shotgun for a short time before returning.

Officers were able to locate the man and safely conducted an arrest.

Officers say they were also able to locate the shotgun used in the incident.

The victim in this incident was treated for minor injuries.

The Chatham man has been charged with adult pointing a firearm, assault x3, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm x2, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of weapon, handle firearm, weapon or prohibited device in a careless manner, careless storage of firearm.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.