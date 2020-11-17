WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 35-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he failed to remain at the scene of a crash.

Police responded to a fail to remain collision on Wellington Street West near Raleigh Street in Chatham around 2 p.m. Monday.

Officers were provided with a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate.

Police say they found the registered owner of the suspect vehicle in an alley behind a residence on Grey Street. The man denied involvement and fled into his residence.

Officers say they saw the suspect vehicle in the man’s backyard with visible damage as well as paint transfer from the collision.

As the vehicle was being towed, the man left his home and was taken into custody as the officer believed he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. The man was transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

He was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. He was released pending a future court date of Dec. 1.

His vehicle has been impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program.