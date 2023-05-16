Chatham man charged with impaired driving after allegedly stopping at green light

Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after stopping at a green light.

On Monday morning, officers received information that a vehicle was stopped in the intersection of King Street and Third Street in Chatham, not proceeding through the green light.

Officers located the vehicle and through investigation believed the man was driving while under the influence.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation. As a result, the DRE officer believed the man was impaired by a drug.

Upon being searched incident to arrest, police say the man was also found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 45 days.

The 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with impaired driving, driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device and drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of June 1, 2023.