WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Chatham man is facing stunt driving charges after police say he was caught going 55 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

An officer with the traffic unit saw a vehicle on Middle Line travelling at a high rate of speed on Saturday night, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The officer says the man was driving 135km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone.

He was charged with stunt driving. His driver’s license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program. He will be required to attend Provincial Offences Court on August 12.