WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police say a 28-year-old man is charged with drunk driving after hitting a building and running away.

Police say the collision happened on Grand Avenue in Chatham around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Officers say they found the vehicle a short distance away when the driver struck a building. The man reportedly left the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Through investigation, police believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was taken to police headquarters for breath tests.

The Chatham man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and failing to stop after an accident. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 11.