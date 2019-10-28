CHATHAM, Ont - A 53-year-old Chatham man has been charged after a bank robbery in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say a man attended a bank in downtown Chatham and handed the teller a threatening note on Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the scene without anyone being physically injured.

Through investigation, police identified the man and he was arrested shortly after 1 p.m.

When he was searched, officers say they found the stolen money.

The 53-year-old Chatham man was charged with robbery and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was transported to the Courthouse pending a bail hearing