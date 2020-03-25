WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 31-year-old man was Tasered by Chatham-Kent police after allegedly pushing an officer and fleeing on foot.

A patrol officer saw the suspect, a suspended driver, behind the wheel pulling into a laneway in front of an apartment complex on Charing Cross Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the Chatham man attempted to resist arrest.

The man was taken into custody after the officer deployed a conducted energy weapon following a foot chase through a nearby yard.

Police add he was in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Anthony Peterkin is facing numerous drug and traffic changes along with assaulting a police officer and his vehicle impounded for 45 days.