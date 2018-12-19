

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Chatham man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire.

Emergency crews responded to a suspicious vehicle fire on Gray Street in Chatham early Tuesday morning.

Through investigation, police say they identified the man responsible.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, police located the man and he was arrested.

The 48-year-old Chatham man was charged with arson and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.