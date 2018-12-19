Chatham man charged with arson after vehicle fire
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 9:58AM EST
A 48-year-old Chatham man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews responded to a suspicious vehicle fire on Gray Street in Chatham early Tuesday morning.
Through investigation, police say they identified the man responsible.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, police located the man and he was arrested.
The 48-year-old Chatham man was charged with arson and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.