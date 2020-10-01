WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 41-year-old Chatham man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a fight resulted in serious injuries.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Chatham on Tuesday night.

Through investigation, police learned that a fight between two men known to each other caused serious injuries.

Police say the victim, a 67-year-old Chatham man, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to Windsor for medical attention.

The 41-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Wednesday. He was released pending a future court date of Oct. 28.