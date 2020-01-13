WINDSOR -- A 30-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he broke into a mosque in the city.

Chatham-Kent police say an alert citizen called police to report a possible break and enter to the Jami Masjid Mosque on Lacroix Street at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw the man damaging a door to the property and that a small window was broken. Total damage was estimated at $500.

Officers say the man was belligerent with police and refused to provide his name.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters were police say he continued to be uncooperative.

The man threatened to urinate all over the floor, which he purposely did.

After being searched, officers were able to identify the man by his passport, which he had with him.

The man was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and released with conditions around 9:30 a.m. pending a future court date of Feb. 11.

Shortly after 10 a.m., another observant citizen contacted police to report that the man had returned to the property on Lacroix Avenue.

Officers say they found the man a short distance away and he was arrested and charged with failing to comply with his release conditions.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.