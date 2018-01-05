

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old Chatham man is in trouble with the law after spraying two people with something similar to bear spray.

It happened back on Dec. 30.

Police say the man was previously released from custody in November with conditions not to possess any weapons.

But then on Dec. 30, he allegedly sprayed the victims with an inflammatory substance.

Both victims received medical treatment at the hospital for irritated and swollen skin.

The 35-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with several offenses including assault with a weapon.