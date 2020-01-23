A 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested after police say he threw pieces of ice towards a fire truck.

Chatham-Kent officers responded to the report of a suspicious man in the area of Grand Avenue Wednesday night.

Through investigation, police learned that the man had thrown two pieces of ice towards Fire Station #1, striking the roof lights and front bumper of a fire truck.

A physical description of the man was provided to police.

Officers quickly found the man on Sandys Street and he was taken into custody.

He was charged with mischief and released pending a future court date of Feb. 4, 2020.