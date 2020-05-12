WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a Chatham man has been charged with obstructing police after saying his wife had COVID-19.

Officers responded to a crash on John Street in Chatham in April. The driver, a 55-year-old woman collided with a parked car.

A roadside test was administered and she was issued a three-day license suspension.

Police say while officers were dealing with the woman, her husband told them that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 by her family physician. Officers believe this statement was made in an attempt to alter the investigation.

Both officers were immediately relieved of their duties and on the advice of public health were advised to self-isolate until further notice.

A cruiser and two portable radios were taken out of service due to the probability of COVID-19 contamination. The cruiser was cleaned and disinfected before being used again.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman had not tested positive for COVID-19 and the officers were able to return to work seven days later.

On Monday, the 55-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with obstruct police, mischief and fraud under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 7.