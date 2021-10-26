Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on Facebook
The Facebook app is pictured on a phone in this file photo. (Oleg Magni / Pexels)
Windsor, Ont. -
A 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.
Chatham-Kent police received information about the incident on Monday afternoon.
Officers found the man and he was taken into custody Monday night.
He was charged with criminal harassment and released pending a future court date of Nov. 23.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau names new defence, health, foreign affairs ministers in sizable cabinet shakeup
-
-
-
-