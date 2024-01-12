Chatham man charged after alleged assault with a beer bottle

A 19-year-old Chatham man has been charged after an argument between neighbours.

At 9:12 p.m., police responded to Louella Court in Chatham for a neighbour dispute.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a verbal argument between neighbours escalated when one man threw an empty beer bottle at others.

The 19-year-old Chatham man was charged with assault with a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 26.