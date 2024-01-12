WINDSOR
Windsor

    Chatham man charged after alleged assault with a beer bottle

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A 19-year-old Chatham man has been charged after an argument between neighbours.

    At 9:12 p.m., police responded to Louella Court in Chatham for a neighbour dispute.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned a verbal argument between neighbours escalated when one man threw an empty beer bottle at others.

    The 19-year-old Chatham man was charged with assault with a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 26.

