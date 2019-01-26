

CTV Windsor





A man who taunted Chatham-Kent police was quickly arrested following a chase.

Police were called to a Chatham residence Friday about a domestic disturbance.

Once at the home police say a 33-year-old Chatham man taunted them, saying they couldn’t catch him and then fled the scene.

After a short foot chase, police say the man was arrested and is being held in custody.

He is facing several domestic violence-related offences.