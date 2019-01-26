Chatham man can't outrun police
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:56AM EST
A man who taunted Chatham-Kent police was quickly arrested following a chase.
Police were called to a Chatham residence Friday about a domestic disturbance.
Once at the home police say a 33-year-old Chatham man taunted them, saying they couldn’t catch him and then fled the scene.
After a short foot chase, police say the man was arrested and is being held in custody.
He is facing several domestic violence-related offences.