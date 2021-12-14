Chatham man arrested twice in the same day after brandishing a knife: CK police

Windsor, Ont. -

A 44-year-old Chatham man was arrested twice in the same day after police say he brandished a knife while arguing with two men and then returned to the same property later in the day.

The man was released from court with several conditions on Dec. 23, 2020. One of those conditions stated that he was not to possess any weapons.

On Monday morning, police responded to an altercation in Chatham where the man brandished a knife while arguing with two men.

The man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with his release conditions.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released from court with several conditions. One of those conditions stated that he was not to attend the property where the altercation in the morning occurred.

Monday afternoon, police say the man returned to the property and was arrested again. He has been charged with failing to comply with his release conditions and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.