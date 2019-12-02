Chatham man arrested for allegedly threatening another man with wooden board
CTV Windsor Published Monday, December 2, 2019 10:57AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 11:00AM EST
File Photo
CHATHAM, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threatened another man with a wooden board.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on Colborne Street in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the man had a wooden board when he threatened another man.
Upon police arrival, officers say the man took off on foot. Following a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.
The 25-year-old Chatham man has been charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and breach of probation.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.