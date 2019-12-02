CHATHAM, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threatened another man with a wooden board.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on Colborne Street in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man had a wooden board when he threatened another man.

Upon police arrival, officers say the man took off on foot. Following a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

The 25-year-old Chatham man has been charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.