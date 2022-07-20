Chatham man arrested and charged in relation to attempted theft of catalytic converter

Chatham police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a gathering on the Fifth Street Bridge on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived they reported finding a 33-year-old Chatham man who was suspected of attempting to steal a catalytic converter earlier that day.

During their arrest police say they discovered the suspect had Fentanyl and a controlled substance.

The man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 with possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from police headquarters and will appear in court in August.