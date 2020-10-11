WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening several staff members at a Chatham LCBO.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at the LCBO on Wellington Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say through investigation officers learned the man involved threatened to harm several staff members.

The 25-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Police say he was released pending a future court date.