Chatham man arrested after 'disturbance' at LCBO
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 11:36AM EDT
File Photo
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening several staff members at a Chatham LCBO.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at the LCBO on Wellington Street Saturday afternoon.
Police say through investigation officers learned the man involved threatened to harm several staff members.
The 25-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats.
Police say he was released pending a future court date.