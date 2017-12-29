

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man will be one of the 125 new appointments to receive the Order of Canada.

Douglas Stenton, who most recently worked as a heritage director for the Government of Nunavut, will receive the country’s highest civilian honours for his enduring contributions to the preservation of Canada’s northern heritage.

Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada announced the new member list which includes four companions, 35 officers and 86 members.

Stenton is one of the 86 members to receive the honour.