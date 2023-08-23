Chatham man allegedly threatens to set fire to yard, ‘burn everything’

A man wanted by police on an outstanding warrant has been charged after threatening to set fire to his backyard and “burn everything,” Chatham-Kent police say.

Police say the man called police around 12:09 a.m. Wednesday saying he’s been assaulted and made the threat.

The man had been wanted on an outstanding warrant for bail violations related to an incident in 2021 where he was charged with assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Officers and firefighters attended the Lacroix Street address in Chatham and set-up containment around the home until the man was safely taken into custody.

The 53-year-old Chatham man was charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.