

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man allegedly stole from the same pharmacy twice and tried to swipe $700 worth of Crest White Strips.

Chatham-Kent police say the man went to a pharmacy on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Monday and stole an electronic tablet along with cologne.

The man allegedly left the store making no attempt to pay for the items valued at approximately $113.

On Tuesday morning, police say the man went back to the same pharmacy and stole nine packages of Crest White Strips valued at over $700.

When confronted by staff, the man fled on foot.

Police were called and the man was located a short distance away.

Dakota Gross, 20, of Coverdale Street in Chatham was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000.

He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 13.