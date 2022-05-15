Chatham man allegedly points gun during argument, three people facing charges

A group fight allegedly involving knife and gun wielding broke out at a Chatham home Saturday, police say three people are now facing charges.

Police say officers were called to the fight after an argument ensued when a 37-year-old woman showed up to the house with a knife.

The clash continued outside where it was reported a 34-year-old man pointed a gun at the woman.

The woman then reported she had been assaulted by a 35-year-old woman who was at the home.

Police say all three were arrested and taken to the Chatham-Kent police station where the women were released with a future court date. The man was held for a bail hearing.