Chatham man allegedly breaks into business through roof

A Chatham man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a business through the roof and damaging the property.

Police say officers went to a business on Vanier Drive Friday morning to investigate a break and enter.

Officers found someone had gained entry into the building through the roof. While nothing was stolen, police say there was damage done to the property.

Police were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance at the business.

Officers found the suspect later that afternoon and arrested him.

Police checks revealed the suspect was on court ordered conditions not to go to that address.

The 20-year-old Chatham man is now facing charges of break, enter and failure to comply with undertaking.