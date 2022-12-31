Chatham man allegedly breaks into business through roof
A Chatham man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a business through the roof and damaging the property.
Police say officers went to a business on Vanier Drive Friday morning to investigate a break and enter.
Officers found someone had gained entry into the building through the roof. While nothing was stolen, police say there was damage done to the property.
Police were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance at the business.
Officers found the suspect later that afternoon and arrested him.
Police checks revealed the suspect was on court ordered conditions not to go to that address.
The 20-year-old Chatham man is now facing charges of break, enter and failure to comply with undertaking.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Views on Benedict XVI's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's.
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
Kitchener
WRPS investigating reports of a shooting in Waterloo
An increased police presence is expected in a Waterloo neighbourhood following reports of a shooting.
Police search for suspects following three vehicle break-ins in Kitchener
Three vehicles parked in driveways were broken into and had items stolen from them Thursday morning in Kitchener.
Rangers drop first of seven games in final home matchup of 2022
In their final home game of the season, the Kitchener Rangers fell 6-2 against the Peterborough Petes Friday night
London
‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve
A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.
Search continues for missing vulnerable man: Sarnia police
Sarnia police’s search for a missing elderly man has entered its third day.
These residents are being recognized by the mayor for their contributions to the City of London
The annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating exceptional Londoners and their philanthropic work has been announced.
Barrie
Stolen vehicle investigation in Caledon results in bust
After a month-long investigation into possible stolen vehicles being stored at a property in Caledon, police are revealing their findings.
Heavy fog and rain sweeping through parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents across central Ontario of thick fog and heavy rain showers on New Year's eve.
Slain OPP officer remembered as humble and confident comes home to Barrie
A police procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala Friday travelled along Highway 400 as it made its way to the 28-year-old officer's hometown of Barrie, Ont.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Ottawa
Full LRT service restored after overhead wire issue in east end
An overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train disrupted service in the east end Saturday morning.
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for the city of Ottawa. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning.
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
Toronto
Toronto to ring in the New Year with waterfront fireworks displays
The City of Toronto will be celebrating the start of the new year by hosting two fireworks displays on the waterfront.
GTA transit services are offering free rides on New Year's Eve. Here's what you need to know
If you’re going out on New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), you can take advantage of free public transit all evening long until the early hours of the New Year.
Montreal
'The system failed us': Family holds vigil for Montreal man, 21, who died after illegal detention in jail
One day after learning that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in jail when he sustained fatal injuries, around 100 loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the 21-year-old Montreal musician. Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that the young man should have been released on bail on Dec. 23, but for reasons that are still unclear, he was held illegally in Montreal's Bordeaux jail.
Man, 28, shot dead in Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022
Montreal police say a man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday evening in the city's Saint-Laurent borough. It's the 41st homicide of 2022.
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
Atlantic
Halifax police investigate suspicious death of man
A man has died under suspicious circumstances, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP).
23 things Maritimers can expect in 2023
Maritimers are opening up a fresh calendar to a brand new year, and may want to make a note or two. From events to anniversaries, 2023 already has a few items of the agenda to prepare for, or look forward to.
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World Juniors
Hockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.
Winnipeg
'It can be done': City seeks school division partnership to generate solar energy
The City is taking inspiration from a Winnipeg school division and looking to make its buildings more environmentally friendly.
-
A staged crash, exaggerated injuries and false statements: Manitoba's top frauds of 2022
From staging a car crash, to exaggerating injuries, to lying for friends – Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced its top five frauds of 2022.
Calgary
Lethbridge firefighters respond to north side garage fire
Lethbridge fire crews responded to a garage fire on the north side of the city early Saturday morning.
Cochrane Humane Society squeezed by puppy pile
The Cochrane Humane Society is currently caring for 60 puppies ranging in age from two to roughly four months of age. Earlier this month, they numbered about 100.
Extra staff redeployed to help children's hospital deal with staffing shortage
Alberta Children's Hospital is redeploying staff over the New Year's long weekend in order to address the ongoing surge in respiratory illnesses and staffing gaps.
Edmonton
Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2
Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
Vancouver
B.C. baby's heart surgery cancelled for 2nd time in as many months
For the second time in less than two months, a scheduled heart surgery for a seven-month-old baby from Vancouver Island has been cancelled.
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsure
This Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery award
With smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.