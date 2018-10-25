Chatham man accused of hitting girlfriend with various items including knife
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 10:09AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after an argument with his common-law girlfriend.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Chatham on Wednesday.
Police say a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation as the man hit his common-law girlfriend with various items within the home and struck her with a small knife.
The woman was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The man fled prior to police arrival, however he was located a short time later.
The 32-year-old Chatham man has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon.
He was also arrested from the Chatam-Kent Wanted List on outstanding warrants for theft under $5000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000, failing to attend court, assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and breach of probation.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.