Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day

    If you’re not into Valentines Day, the Chatham branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library has an event for you.

    Teens are invited to the branch for an anti-Valentine’s Party where they can make a lip scrub or a sassy valentine, win prizes by completing a breakup song quiz or suggest songs for the ultimate anti-Valentine’s playlist.

    According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, “because love bites but this party won’t.”

    No registration required and the program open for teens 12 to 18 years old.

