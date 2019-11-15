

CTV Windsor





The Christmas season is fast approaching and with it come a slew of Santa Claus parades across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The first parade in the region is set to take over historic downtown Chatham on Friday evening.

The parade is set to leave from Grand Avenue at 6:30 p.m. before turning left onto King Street West and travelling to the WISH Centre. It’s at the WISH Centre where Santa will stay for a short time to meet children attending the parade.

The Leamington Community Christmas Parade Fundraiser is being held at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. The Santa Claus parade in Leamington hosted by the Leamington District Agricultural Society will be held on Nov. 30 beginning at 6 p.m from Georgia Avenue North to the Leamington Fairgrounds.

The 50th annual Santa Claus parade will be held in Wallaceburg on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Windsor Santa Claus Parade will also be held on Nov. 30 with a 6:30 p.m. start time and a new route. Instead of the parade moving further south on Ouellette Avenue, the route will move along Riverside Drive West turning right onto Ouellette Ave. and up to Wyandotte Street.

The final parade of the holiday season in the region will be held in Essex on Dec. 14. The route will see the parade move along County Road 34 beginning at 6:30 p.m. from Fairview Avenue East and to Maidstone Avenue West.

Santa Claus Parade List

Chatham, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Wallaceburg, Nov. 16, 5:00 p.m.

Kingsville, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

Tecumseh, Nov. 22, 6:00 p.m.

Amherstburg , Nov. 23, 6 p.m.

Tilbury, Nov. 29, 7:00 p.m.

Leamington, Nov. 30, 6 p.m.

Windsor, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Dresden, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

Essex, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m.