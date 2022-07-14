Chatham-Kent youth facing manslaughter charge

A Chatham-Kent youth who was arrested last month for aggravated assault is now looking at a manslaughter charge after the victim succumbed to their injuries, police say.

The Major Crime Section started an investigation into an aggravated assault that took place on Monday, June 6 at the intersection of Queen Street and Louise Street in the town of Tilbury.

Police say a male youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged on June 10 in relation to the incident.

The victim sustained “severe and life-threatening injury.” On June 27, they succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

As a result, the youth’s charges were upgraded to manslaughter.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cst. Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.