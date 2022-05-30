Chatham-Kent woman charged with assaulting her mother

A 26-year-old Chatham-Kent woman is facing assault charges after a dispute with her mother.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a family dispute on Taylor Avenue in Chatham on Sunday at 9:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they learned the woman had assaulted her mother.

The woman was arrested for one count of uttering threats and two counts of assault.

She was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of July 6, 2022.