Officials in Chatham-Kent say they are expediting the repairs for the Third Street Bridge.

The bridge over the Thames River has been closed since August 8 when an inspection uncovered safety concerns.

Director of Engineering and Transportation, Chris Thibert, says they have received the completed preliminary assessment of the bridge and it shows deterioration in portions of the bridge’s sub-structure.

“There were sections where corrosion had caused weakening and our first course of action was to determine to what level the structure was compromised,” says Thibert. “Safety is our priority above all else.”

Thibert adds the municipality is expediting the tender process whereby construction companies bid on the repair work. There’s no word on the cost for the repair work but it is expected to be significant.

Since the bridge was earmarked for major rehabilitation in the coming years, Thibert says this technical solution contained in the tender will allow the bridge to be reopened in a load posted state until the major work can take place.

“We’re looking at the best course of action to get the bridge opened in a safe manner and make best use of tax dollars.”

The bridge remains closed to vehicular traffic, but remains open for pedestrian traffic.