WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Transit is adjusting its services a little next week.

The On-Request Evening Service will resume with reduced capacity from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. starting Monday.

Also the service's Inter-Urban Routes will return to full service including the 6:45 p.m. departure from the Chatham Terminal.

As well Chatham Accessible service will return from 6:15 a.m. until 7 p.m.and Wallaceburg Accessible Service will return from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m for weekdays only.

However, the Seasonal Beach Bus remains suspended.

Clean Air Day Transit, where riders board for free on June 3rd, is canceled as added riders might violate social distancing restrictions.