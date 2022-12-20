Chatham-Kent traffic stop leads to charges for both driver and passenger

Speeding down Highway 401 resulted in charges for a Windsor driver, and the passenger who police found had an outstanding arrest warrant.

An OPP officer conducted a traffic stop around 2:42 a.m. on the eastbound 401 for a vehicle driving 138 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The driver, 37, was charged with speeding 1-29 km/h over posted speed limit and also faces a charge for driving without a licence.

The passenger, 27, also from Windsor, who police found had a warrant for their arrest, has been charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.