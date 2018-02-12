

Chatham-Kent’s Detourism Campaign has been honoured by the Economic Developers Council of Ontario.

The campaign from Chatham-Kent Tourism received an honorable mention in the promotion category at the council’s 61st annual conference last week.

The Detourism Campaign launched to coincide with construction along the 401 corridor within Chatham-Kent during the months of April to November of 2017.

The goals of the campaign were to move tourists away from the 401, to detour and discover the hidden gems of Chatham-Kent and also to encourage local residents to take the road less travelled.

Audrey Ansell, Chatham-Kent’s Manager of Community Attraction and Promotion was delighted with the impact of the campaign.

“Our role is to promote our community so that visitors and residents alike are aware of all that it has to offer,” said Ansell. “To be recognized by our provincial colleagues is wonderful, and knowing that our community has supported and benefited from the initiative is even better.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized in such a competitive and well respected awards program,” said Supervisor of Tourism Development for the Municipality of Chatham Kent, Shannon Paiva. “To be recognized among our peers for a collaborative team effort, and to further increase awareness of all of the hidden gems in our municipality is wonderful.”

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island also won the Technology and New Media Promotional Award at last week’s conference for the Plenty of Reasons to Visit Video Project.

The winning video highlights the various hot spots across the region.

“Through these videos, we were able to tell a very large and multi-faceted story in an easily digestible way, giving potential visitors their own individual reasons for coming to visit the region,” said Gordon Orr, the CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.