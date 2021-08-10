WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent residents interested in taking over a corn mural donated to Kent County in 1984 are welcome to apply for the historic piece.

The nine-feet by nine-feet mural featuring the former Kent County government official crest is currently on display at the Public Utilities Commission office, but is now being offered to a member of the public free of charge.

Chatham-Kent council approved the following motion at Monday’s meeting, “the County of Kent Crest corn mural currently on display at the Public Utilities Commission office located in the McGeorge building in Chatham, be offered to an interested party in the Chatham-Kent community through a closed bid process.”

The mural was commissioned by Pioneer Hi-Bred Limited and donated to the County of Kent in on Oct. 31, 1984. The artist was Bill Green of Stable Studios in Charing Cross.

Those interested in taking on responsibility of the mural are asked to submit their interest in writing to the municipal clerk’s office at ckclerk@chatham-kent.ca.

The municipality says should there be multiple submissions for the mural it will be awarded by lottery.

The person or organization who wants to take ownership of the corn mural will be responsible for the costs associated with relocating the piece.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing of the mural will not be available, the municipality says. The mural is currently only being offered to Chatham-Kent residents.

A history of the mural is available here.