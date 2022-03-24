Chatham-Kent to host public discussion sessions on emergency homeless shelter

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is hosting public information sessions on the future location of an emergency homeless shelter.

The shelter is planned for the former Victoria Park public school on Murray Street. The community is invited to join one of two sessions to discuss the location will be held at Studio One at the Chatham Cultural Centre on Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We want residents in the area to be able to come to the meeting, provide input and ask questions about how the shelter will operate,” Polly Smith, Chatham-Kent’s director of employment and social services said in a news release. “We understand that the issue is moving quite rapidly, and we want to make sure people have the facts.”

The municipality’s emergency shelter beds program at the Travelodge ends on May 31, leaving the homeless population with nowhere to go. Council approved the relocation at its meeting on Monday.

Smith is also asking the public to check out the video of council discussing the move during Monday’s meeting. The matter begins at the one-hour, 10 minute mark.

“We understand some residents have concerns and viewing the council video will answer some questions and possibly provide helpful information prior to the community meetings,” she said.

The discussion sessions will moderated and feature a number of panelists from the municipality.