Chatham-Kent to host public discussion sessions on emergency homeless shelter

The lease on the current emergency housing provider at the Travelodge Hotel in Chatham-Kent, Ont. is set to expire at the end of May, pictured on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) The lease on the current emergency housing provider at the Travelodge Hotel in Chatham-Kent, Ont. is set to expire at the end of May, pictured on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver