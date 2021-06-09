WINDSOR, ONT. -- Those looking to beat the heat this summer with a trip to the lake will be able to hitch a ride on the Chatham Beach Bus.

As the province moves into Step One of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen this Friday, Chatham-Kent will resume its Beach Bus route to carry out the remainder of its 2021 summer schedule (subject to further restrictions.)

Route S1 will operate every Saturday through the Labour Day weekend, as well as Canada Day and the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Civic and Labour Day long weekends.

Each operating day will offer four round trip departure times from Chatham to Mitchell’s Bay with a stop in Pain Court and Grande Pointe. There is also four round trip departure times from Chatham to Erieau, stopping in Charing Cross and Blenheim.

Schedule and fare information is available at www.rideck.ca