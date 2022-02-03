Chatham-Kent set to stop daily COVID updates: MOH says numbers are 'unreliable'

Medical officer of health Dr. David Colby says Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH) will begin scaling back their reports to three times a week as opposed to daily updates.

The change takes effect on Feb. 7.

“We do not have confidence that our numbers are capturing even a specific fraction of what’s going on in the community,” Colby told the media Thursday during their weekly briefing.

“It’s misleading to have everybody suddenly jumping on what today’s number is, like we‘ve sorta trained everybody to do over the last couple of years,” says Dr. Colby.

In a news advisory, the municipality says “At this time of transition it is important to focus more on trends over time and less on the magnitude of daily numbers, in order to assess the current situation locally.”

Colby seemed surprised the media asked questions about the change in their reporting saying “If it wasn’t a pandemic this would be a non-issue.”

The CKPH COVID report will be updated each Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning by 11 a.m., according to their news advisory.

CKPH will no longer be reporting case details including age, sex and geography.

Reports will continue to include:

The number of cases over time by week reported, new cases since last report and the average number of cases per day over the last 7 days.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

New outbreaks reported are limited to those in congregate living settings and hospitals, being managed by CK Public Health.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination data updated once weekly on Wednesdays.

Colby says the “policy evolution” is required because of changes in PCR testing eligibility announced by the province in Dec. 2021.

“You can’t hinge on numbers that are unreliable,” says Colby. “We just wanted you (the media) to know what was going on and next Tuesday not be chomping at the bit waiting for the daily update to come up.”